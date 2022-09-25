Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

