State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Forward Air worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

