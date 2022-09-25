State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $89.05 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.15.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

