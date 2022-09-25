State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,207,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $325.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.