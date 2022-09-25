State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $68.31 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

