Stater (STR) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Stater (STR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Stater has a market capitalization of $66,653.11 and $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stater has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stater alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.06 or 0.99988641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Stater Coin Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stater and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.