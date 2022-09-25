Stephens Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

