Stephens Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.