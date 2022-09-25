Stephens Initiates Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

