StockNews.com Downgrades OLO (NYSE:OLO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Insider Activity at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OLO by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,606,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

