StockNews.com Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

