Stratec (ETR:SBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.60

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €77.60 ($79.18) and last traded at €78.80 ($80.41), with a volume of 10037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €78.00 ($79.59).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) target price on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $955.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

