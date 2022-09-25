Substratum Trading Down 1.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $329,218.85 and approximately $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,782.93 or 1.00044996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

