Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,563 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,264,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

SSNC stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

