Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,150 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.