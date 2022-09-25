Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 999 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of IDEX by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.89.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

