Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

PFG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.