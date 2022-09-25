Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,803 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GL opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.