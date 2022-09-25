Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after purchasing an additional 170,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

