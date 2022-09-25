Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $63,342,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.7 %

DASH stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

