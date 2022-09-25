Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,396 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Open Lending worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.68. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

