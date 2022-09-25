SuperLauncher Reaches Market Cap of $727,810.56 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $727,810.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003190 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070824 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10827311 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,742 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.