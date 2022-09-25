SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $340.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $331.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

