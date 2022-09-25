Swop (SWOP) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $1.83 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swop has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003018 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00146991 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s genesis date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,637,451 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,828 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swop is swop.fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.