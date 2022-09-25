Swop Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $1.83 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swop

Swop was first traded on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,637,451 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,643 coins. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

