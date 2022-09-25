Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $246,204.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $67.65 million and $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

