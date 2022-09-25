Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 20,800 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

HF Sinclair Price Performance

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

