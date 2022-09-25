Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

