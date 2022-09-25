Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $872,000 Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

