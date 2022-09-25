Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,600 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

