Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,600 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UNVR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

