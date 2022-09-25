Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 198 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.