Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Down 5.0 %

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,631 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

