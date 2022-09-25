Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MasTec were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

MasTec Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

