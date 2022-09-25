Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Assurant were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.