Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33,233% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.
