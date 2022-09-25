Teloscoin (TELOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $336,451.24 and $39.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

