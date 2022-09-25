Ternoa Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Ternoa has a market cap of $28.31 million and $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official website is www.ternoa.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

