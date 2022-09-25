Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $200.45 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00012772 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007873 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011230 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC.
Terra Profile
LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,028,083,223 coins and its circulating supply is 164,307,832 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
