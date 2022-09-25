The Forbidden Forest Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322,237.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market capitalization of $531,600.00 and $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Profile

The Forbidden Forest launched on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Forbidden Forest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

