The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $228.70 million and $100.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,398 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

