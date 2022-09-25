TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from TheWorks.co.uk’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Up 30.6 %

TheWorks.co.uk stock opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.50. TheWorks.co.uk has a 52-week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.06.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In other news, insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79). In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 73,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £29,548 ($35,703.24). Also, insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79). Insiders bought a total of 252,659 shares of company stock worth $8,664,681 over the last three months.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 2, 2021, it operated 527 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

