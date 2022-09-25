Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) versus Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Financial Comparison

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and Starbox Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Thryv alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.71 $101.58 million $3.57 6.41 Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Starbox Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.9% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Thryv and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 11.17% 38.13% 9.85% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thryv and Starbox Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.12%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Summary

Thryv beats Starbox Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Starbox Group

(Get Rating)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.