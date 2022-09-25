TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Tops $152,868.12

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $152,868.12 and approximately $15,592.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TotemFi

TotemFi (TOTM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TotemFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

