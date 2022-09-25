TRAVA.FINANCE Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $56,886.40 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

