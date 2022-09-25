Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

