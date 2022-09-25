Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Trading Down 60.7%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 60.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 9,616 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 60.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.