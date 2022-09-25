Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

