Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,435.00

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truefeedback Token has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071080 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Profile

Truefeedback Token was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

