TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $30.20 million and $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.53 or 1.00030720 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00059088 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065987 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.