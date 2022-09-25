TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $150.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.78 or 0.99993136 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006729 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059275 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003276 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010568 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005771 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00066342 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00080384 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,268,006 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.